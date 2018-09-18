Citing pilot shortage, PenAir reduces flights from Anchorage to St. Paul and Dillingham

Citing a nationwide pilot shortage, PenAir is reducing its flights to St. Paul Island and Dillingham.
Starting Oct. 1, the airline will fly between St. Paul and Anchorage three times per week instead of four — and between Dillingham and Anchorage two times per day instead of three.
“PenAir initiated a strong recruitment campaign several months ago and continue to hire and train as quickly and safely as possible,” said company officials in a written statement. “We are confident we will be able to resume our schedule once our crew numbers permit.”
While it’s unclear when that might be, officials said the schedule change is unrelated to the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. After filing for Chapter 11 last year, a federal judge has ordered PenAir be sold next month.
Jerry McHale, PenAir’s court-appointed trustee, has said the sale will not affect service to the airline’s eight routes across Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands.
He said competitive bidders will have to submit a plan for continued air service in southwest Alaska.
New St. Paul schedule
- Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday: Depart Anchorage at 12:15 p.m. and arrive in St. Paul at 3:45 p.m.
- Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday: Depart St. Paul at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 8:15 p.m.
New Dillingham schedule
- Monday through Sunday: Depart Anchorage at 7:35 a.m. and arrive in Dillingham at 8:45 a.m.
- Monday through Sunday: Depart Dillingham at 9:25 a.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 10:35 a.m.
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday: Depart Anchorage at 4:20 p.m. and arrive in Dillingham at 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday: Depart Dillingham at 6:10 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 7:20 p.m.
- Wednesday and Friday: Depart Anchorage at 4 p.m. and arrive in Dillingham at 5:10 p.m.
- Wednesday and Friday: Depart Dillingham at 5:50 p.m. and arrive in Anchorage at 7:55 p.m.
