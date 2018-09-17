Newscast – Monday, September 17, 2018

Stories include a new 10 year agreement between U.S. and Canadian for managing transboundary salmon stocks, University of Alaska regents consider $351 million budget, and early voting is underway for the October 2 municipal election.
Recent headlines
-
Three resign from Department of Health and Social Services after psychiatric institute reportThe changes came two days after the release of a report that found Alaska’s only state-run psychiatric hospital is an unsafe place to work.
-
Courthouse attack won’t lead to more officers, but may increase vigilanceThe Alaska State Troopers say they’ll guarantee that there is an officer or trooper in any courtroom where they’re requested.
-
A federal plan to save Alaska’s belugas starts with recruiting an army to count themAn army of citizen scientists assembled along Turnagain Arm Saturday to count endangered belugas near Anchorage.
-
Alaska salmon negotiators accept fewer ‘treaty fish’Alaska's treaty delegation is putting a brave face on a cut to Alaska's share of cross-boundary salmon. The Pacific Salmon Treaty allocates salmon stocks between the U.S. and Canada.