Native Youth Olympics practice begins at Juneau high schools

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, September 17, 2018. We’ll learn how high school students can get involved with the Native Youth Olympics, and talk practice and the 2019 Traditional Games. The First Alaskans Institute will preview next week’s Social Justice Summit, and we’ll highlight Saturday’s Kids Vote event.
Recent headlines
-
Assembly grants $1.8 million to Phase II of Housing FirstThe Assembly’s grant to the Juneau Housing First Collaborative brings them closer to expanding. The collaborative wants to more than double its capacity to provide permanent, supportive housing for the homeless.
-
Three resign from Department of Health and Social Services after psychiatric institute reportThe changes came two days after the release of a report that found Alaska’s only state-run psychiatric hospital is an unsafe place to work.
-
Courthouse attack won’t lead to more officers, but may increase vigilanceThe Alaska State Troopers say they’ll guarantee that there is an officer or trooper in any courtroom where they’re requested.
-
A federal plan to save Alaska’s belugas starts with recruiting an army to count themAn army of citizen scientists assembled along Turnagain Arm Saturday to count endangered belugas near Anchorage.