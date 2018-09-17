Courthouse attack won’t lead to more officers, but may increase vigilance

Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse won’t be adding another security officer as a result of a recent alleged assault in a court room. But the Alaska State Troopers say they’ll guarantee that there is an officer or trooper in any courtroom where they’re specifically requested.
On Aug. 6, 26-year-old Tyler Leatham allegedly attacked his grandmother Konnie Chitty. It occurred during a hearing over whether the state would become Leatham’s guardian. Chitty said Leatham has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and had just been released from jail after another alleged assault against her in February.
It took 11 minutes for an officer to arrive.
The incident may make parties, lawyers and judges more likely to request an officer, said Lt. John Brown, deputy commander for the troopers’ attachment in Ketchikan.
“Hopefully, they’re able to look at that information prior to going to the hearing and say: ‘You know, this person has displayed aggressive behavior in the past and maybe we should have some type of security here at the court room when this hearing happens’,” Brown said.
Brown noted that officers are automatically assigned to hearings with prisoners.
While the courthouse had three officers in the past, Brown said one of the officer’s positions was converted into a trooper position.
Recent headlines
-
Assembly grants $1.8 million to Phase II of Housing FirstThe Assembly’s grant to the Juneau Housing First Collaborative brings them closer to expanding. The collaborative wants to more than double its capacity to provide permanent, supportive housing for the homeless.
-
Three resign from Department of Health and Social Services after psychiatric institute reportThe changes came two days after the release of a report that found Alaska’s only state-run psychiatric hospital is an unsafe place to work.
-
A federal plan to save Alaska’s belugas starts with recruiting an army to count themAn army of citizen scientists assembled along Turnagain Arm Saturday to count endangered belugas near Anchorage.
-
Alaska salmon negotiators accept fewer ‘treaty fish’Alaska's treaty delegation is putting a brave face on a cut to Alaska's share of cross-boundary salmon. The Pacific Salmon Treaty allocates salmon stocks between the U.S. and Canada.