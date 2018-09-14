Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 17, 2018. Tune in or join us for a special edition of Juneau Afternoon with NPR International Correspondent Peter Kenyon. The show is free and open to the public and there’ll be time for audience questions. Seating is limited, so please arrive at the KTOO building early and be seated by 2:50 p.m. for the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m.

On Monday night at 7 p.m. on KTOO we present Hard Words: Why American Kids Aren’t Being Taught to Read (Release date: 9/10/18). More than half of American kids can’t read very well because schools are failing to provide effective reading instruction. Now, there is definitive evidence from neuroscience on how the brain learns to read, and it suggests very different approaches. This APM Reports documentary explores why the reading science is not making its way into American classrooms — or teacher preparation programs — and what can be done about it.