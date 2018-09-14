Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 17, 2018. Tune in or join us for a special edition of Juneau Afternoon with NPR International Correspondent Peter Kenyon. The show is free and open to the public and there’ll be time for audience questions. Seating is limited, so please arrive at the KTOO building early and be seated by 2:50 p.m. for the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m.
On Monday night at 7 p.m. on KTOO we present Hard Words: Why American Kids Aren’t Being Taught to Read (Release date: 9/10/18). More than half of American kids can’t read very well because schools are failing to provide effective reading instruction. Now, there is definitive evidence from neuroscience on how the brain learns to read, and it suggests very different approaches. This APM Reports documentary explores why the reading science is not making its way into American classrooms — or teacher preparation programs — and what can be done about it.
Recent headlines
Alaska Federation of Natives opposes Kavanaugh Supreme Court nominationAFN says it opposes Kavanaugh on the basis of his statements or decisions on Native rights cases, as well as concern that he is more conservative than current justices whose positions on Native rights could be disastrous for Alaska.
Advertising on Facebook: Is it worth it?A lawsuit says Facebook is misleading advertisers about just how effective it is. Facebook, which makes billions from ads, says it can't guarantee that all of them will reach their intended targets.
Here’s where the candidates for governor stand on abortionWalker said he would veto legislation, Begich said he would do more and Dunleavy doesn't expect change.
Cruise ship air quality violations spike in AlaskaAlaska regulators have sent nine air quality violation notices for cruise ships in Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Haines and Seward. That's as more than 134 people have called the state's hotline to report cruise ship air pollution.