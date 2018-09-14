Newscast – Friday, September 14, 2018

Stories include continuing search for 10 year old girl in Kotzebue and a frost advisory for Juneau tonight.
Alaska Federation of Natives opposes Kavanaugh Supreme Court nominationAFN says it opposes Kavanaugh on the basis of his statements or decisions on Native rights cases, as well as concern that he is more conservative than current justices whose positions on Native rights could be disastrous for Alaska.
Advertising on Facebook: Is it worth it?A lawsuit says Facebook is misleading advertisers about just how effective it is. Facebook, which makes billions from ads, says it can't guarantee that all of them will reach their intended targets.
Here’s where the candidates for governor stand on abortionWalker said he would veto legislation, Begich said he would do more and Dunleavy doesn't expect change.
Cruise ship air quality violations spike in AlaskaAlaska regulators have sent nine air quality violation notices for cruise ships in Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Haines and Seward. That's as more than 134 people have called the state's hotline to report cruise ship air pollution.