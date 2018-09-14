Alaska Federation of Natives opposes Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination

The Alaska Federation of Natives says it opposes the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
AFN’s statement Wednesday came as the Senate considers confirming President Donald Trump’s pick for a lifetime appointment to the high court.
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has met with Kavanaugh and said she would be mulling over his record. Murkowski’s positions on abortion rights and willingness in the past to break from her fellow Republicans make her a potential key vote in Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Murkowski has enjoyed strong support from the Alaska Federation of Natives and many credit her historic 2010 general election win through a write-in campaign to support from Alaska Native voters, at least in part.
AFN said it opposes Kavanaugh on the basis of his statements or decisions on Native rights cases, as well as concern that he is more conservative than current justices whose positions on Native rights could be disastrous for Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
Advertising on Facebook: Is it worth it?A lawsuit says Facebook is misleading advertisers about just how effective it is. Facebook, which makes billions from ads, says it can't guarantee that all of them will reach their intended targets.
-
Here’s where the candidates for governor stand on abortionWalker said he would veto legislation, Begich said he would do more and Dunleavy doesn't expect change.
-
Cruise ship air quality violations spike in AlaskaAlaska regulators have sent nine air quality violation notices for cruise ships in Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Haines and Seward. That's as more than 134 people have called the state's hotline to report cruise ship air pollution.
-
Here’s how a rag-tag group of scientists produced a paper on a 300-foot Alaska tsunamiImagine a wave as tall as the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. It happened just three years ago in Southeast Alaska. A new scientific paper makes the case that climate change could increase the likelihood of these events.