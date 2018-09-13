Newscast – Thursday, September 13, 2018

Stories include walruses hauling out near Point Lay, Alaska Federation of Natives opposing nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for U.S Supreme Court, and University of Alaska Board of Regents holding their meeting this week in Juneau.
Recent headlines
Here’s how a rag-tag group of scientists produced a paper on a 300-foot Alaska tsunamiImagine a wave as tall as the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. It happened just three years ago in Southeast Alaska. A new scientific paper makes the case that climate change could increase the likelihood of these events.
JPD: Suspect in custody after shots fired in Twin Lakes bike theftJohn E. Gregory, 26, was charged with felony robbery, assault, and two counts of felony misconduct involving weapons.
New Anchorage Museum exhibit transports visitors to Alaska’s arctic landscapeThe sculpture combines hydraulic powered metal arms, real Alaskan cedar and augmented reality to mimic a pingo’s lifecycle.
ACLU announces deal in fight-related immigration detentionAlex Caceda received $50,000, a written apology from the city of Palmer, and changes to police procedures regarding immigration detainers and warrants.