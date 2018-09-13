New Anchorage Museum exhibit transports visitors to Alaska’s arctic landscape

A new exhibit at the Anchorage museum lets visitors experience a northern Alaska phenomenon called a pingo — a permafrost mound. The sculpture combines hydraulic powered metal arms, real Alaskan cedar and augmented reality to mimic a pingo’s lifecycle.
Museum Director Julie Decker says the exhibit “is really a story about our natural environment.” As one museum goer put it, “you really feel like you’ve been moved to another place.”
