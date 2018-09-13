Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, September 13, 2018. UAS Professor of Philosophy Kevin Krein will preview his Evening at Egan talk titled “Going Deep: Skiing, Climbing, and Philosophy.” Artist Rachael Juzeler will highlight the Juneau Makerspace Grand Re-Opening, and we’ll hear about this weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities with Arts Up!
