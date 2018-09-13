$14.8 million contract awarded for Clear Air Force station missile defense project

The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $14.8 million contract to a Palmer-based contractor for work on a missile defense-related project at Clear Air Force Station, near Anderson.

The contract awarded to White Mountain Construction calls for construction of a secure facility for the radar site at Clear. The project is one of several going on at the $345 million radar, which is intended to improve the military’s ability to detect and intercept incoming enemy missiles.

Jomo Stewart with the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. said the radar facility is one of many military construction projects under way at Clear, Eielson Air Force Base and the missile defense base at Fort Greely.

“There are a number of military- and defense-related projects going on throughout the Interior,” Stewart said. “So, a substantial dollar figure, and a substantial amount of work.”

FEDCO President and CEO Jim Dodson said last year that a total of some $1.5 billion in military construction work was scheduled through this year for the Interior. Stewart said that’s bringing more jobs to the Interior.

“We, as much as possible, want to make sure as much of that work is conducted by local contractors, either directly or as subcontractors,” Dodson said.

The $14.8 million entry control facility project at Clear is scheduled to be completed in September 2020.

Clarification: The headline has been clarified to indicate the money is for a contract, not a grant.