Besties for Breasties drag show and Foody Friday

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, September 14, 2018. Artists and food enthusiasts Ricky L’eiw Yéil Tagaban and Mary Daaljíni Folletti are our first guests for a new segment we’re calling Foodie Friday. They’ll tell us what seasonal dish they’re preparing this weekend and challenge you to do the same. They’ll also preview Besties for Breasties, a drag show medical fundraiser. Juneau Community Bands will preview their Saturday concert Winds in the Summer, and we’ll hear about a used kayak and mountaineering equipment sale.

0

Recent headlines

X