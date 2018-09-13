Besties for Breasties drag show and Foody Friday

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, September 14, 2018. Artists and food enthusiasts Ricky L’eiw Yéil Tagaban and Mary Daaljíni Folletti are our first guests for a new segment we’re calling Foodie Friday. They’ll tell us what seasonal dish they’re preparing this weekend and challenge you to do the same. They’ll also preview Besties for Breasties, a drag show medical fundraiser. Juneau Community Bands will preview their Saturday concert Winds in the Summer, and we’ll hear about a used kayak and mountaineering equipment sale.
Recent headlines
JPD: Suspect in custody after shots fired in Twin Lakes bike theftJohn E. Gregory, 26, was charged with felony robbery, assault, and two counts of felony misconduct involving weapons.
New Anchorage Museum exhibit transports visitors to Alaska’s arctic landscapeThe sculpture combines hydraulic powered metal arms, real Alaskan cedar and augmented reality to mimic a pingo’s lifecycle.
ACLU announces deal in fight-related immigration detentionAlex Caceda received $50,000, a written apology from the city of Palmer, and changes to police procedures regarding immigration detainers and warrants.
$14.8 million contract awarded for Clear Air Force station missile defense projectThe $14.8 million entry control facility project at Clear is scheduled to be completed in September 2020.