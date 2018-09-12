UA regents to meet in Juneau this week

The University of Alaska Board of Regents will meet in Juneau on Thursday and Friday to discuss the university system’s budget and programs.
The meeting agenda includes updates on the university’s compliance with federal requirements for handling sexual discrimination, harassment and assault. It also includes progress on Strategic Pathways, the university’s comprehensive cost-cutting plan now in its third and final phase.
At the University of Alaska Southeast campus, regents will begin discussing their budget request to the Alaska Legislature for next year.
Tuition for most UA students increased 5 percent this fall. Regents approved that hike last November. Tuition will rise another 5 percent next school year as well.
The board plans to hold a public reception Thursday evening at the UAS Recreation Center.
The meeting will be livestreamed at alaska.edu.
The full board meets regularly every two months at alternating campuses.
