Newscast – Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Stories include a red king crab commercial season called off for Southeast Alaska this year, $3 million in housing grants awarded to Southeast Alaska Native organizations, and Sealaska Corporation endorsing incumbent Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott for reelection.
Recent headlines
-
International Whaling Commission votes to change subsistence quota renewal processThe International Whaling Commission voted to change the way that subsistence hunt quotas are set.
-
Southeast bids adieu to fast ferry FairweatherThe state's sole remaining fast ferry made its last run of the season between Skagway and Juneau. After 14 years there's uncertainty whether the M/V Fairweather will ever return to Southeast.
-
Security questioned after grandma’s alleged assault during courthouse hearingIt took 11 minutes for a law enforcement officer to arrive after a courtroom incident in which a woman says she was punched out.
-
Sealaska to donate $100,000 to group backing Walker and Mallott re-electionThe regional Native corporation is kicking in $100,000 to a group backing the independent ticket.