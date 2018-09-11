Princess Sophia: Titanic of the North

Author Ken Coates presents in the APK Lecture Hall on Thursday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Ken Coates)

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Author Ken Coates will preview his Thursday evening presentation at the APK about the Princess Sophia. And Jorden Nigro will report on the success of the Zach Gordon vegetable garden, and other activities at the youth center.

