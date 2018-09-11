Stories include picketing Alaska Airlines workers at the Juneau International Airport, State of Alaska reaches a non binding gas sales agreement with ExxonMobil for the Alaska LNG project, and a judge issues a restraining order stopping the state from removing campaign signs outside the state’s right of way.
Newscast – Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Upcoming Events
september
mon17sep2:50 pmPeter Kenyon live on Juneau Afternoon
Event Details
Juneau Afternoon will be broadcast live from the KTOO @360 space where host Scott Burton will chat with Peter Kenyon, international correspondent for NPR. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so please arrive early and be seated by 2:50 p.m. for the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m.
Time
(Monday) 2:50 pm
Location
@360
360 Egan Drive, Juneau AK
Organizer
KTOO Public Media
thu20sep7:00 pm9:00 pmJuneau League of Women Voters Candidates Forum
Event Details
Learn about your candidates for Juneau School Board and Juneau Assembly in this forum moderated by the League of Women Voters of Juneau‘s Alyson Currey.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, but live video streams will be available through all partner organizations, the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, as well as live audio on KTOO at 104.3 FM. Archived versions will also be available online.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, @360 in the KTOO building. We plan to spend about 30 minutes with the school board candidates, have a brief intermission, and then 90 minutes with the assembly candidates.
Juneau’s municipal election is Oct. 2.
Co-hosted by KTOO, Juneau Empire, and Juneau Votes.
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
@360
360 Egan Drive, Juneau AK
Organizer
KTOO, The Juneau Empire and Juneau Votes
october
thu11oct7:00 pm8:30 pmFeaturedKTOO Presents: Tig NotaroSurvival of the funniest
Event Details
Survival of the funniest
Comedian, actor, and writer Tig Notaro digs through life’s most absurd and awkward, and transforms droll into dynamite. Rolling Stone named her one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. A favorite on late-night talk shows and “This American Life”, the creator and star of the Amazon series “One Mississippi” is on-point and observational, understated yet spontaneous, to the effect that “you end up laughing at your own tension” — Elle. The breast cancer survivor announced her diagnosis during a now-legendary set at Largo — “Hello. Good evening. Hello. I have cancer. How are you?” — and later performed her HBO special topless following her double mastectomy. If you’re a comedy nerd or someone who loves wry, dry humor, Tig will leave you in tears of laughter. No question.
Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018
7:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall
5:00 p.m. Box Office opens
5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KTOO no-host happy hour sponsored in part by Alaskan Brewing Co.
Runs approximately 90 minutes without intermission.
MATURE CONTENT: Adult Language
BABIES — Discouraged. Ticket required for all ages.
CHILDREN — Recommended for ages 12 and older.
Disruptive patrons of any age will be expected to exit the show
This event sponsored by Xentropa Services.
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ktoo-presents-tig-notaro-tickets-49308779888
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
Centennial Hall
101 Egan Drive, Juneau, Alaska 99801
Organizer
KTOO Public Media