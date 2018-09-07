Watch: public comment on Ballot Measure 1

Click in the lower right to turn on the sound for the video
Lt. governor Byron Mallott leads public a comment session on Ballot Measure 1, “An Act providing for protection of wild salmon and fish and wildlife habitat.” in Alaska’s Capital.
Recent headlines
-
More than half of Alaska students fell short of standardsThe results improved slightly from the prior year, according to state standardized testing results.
-
Fuel for North Slope oil production arrives by barge for the first timeBringing fuel up to the North Slope by barge is now possible due to declining sea ice.
-
Anchorage student arrested after threat posted on internetA high school student in Alaska's largest city was arrested after posting a photograph of guns on social media and warning others to stay away from school Thursday, authorities said.
-
Western Alaska still has state’s highest rate of reported felony sex crimesMore than twice as many felony sex offenses are reported per capita in western Alaska than in the rest of the state, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.