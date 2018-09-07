Newscast – Friday, September 7, 2018

Learn about your candidates for Juneau School Board and Juneau Assembly in this forum moderated by the League of Women Voters of Juneau‘s Alyson Currey.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, but live video streams will be available through all partner organizations, the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, as well as live audio on KTOO at 104.3 FM. Archived versions will also be available online.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, @360 in the KTOO building. We plan to spend about 30 minutes with the school board candidates, have a brief intermission, and then 90 minutes with the assembly candidates.

Juneau’s municipal election is Oct. 2.

Co-hosted by KTOO, Juneau Empire, and Juneau Votes.