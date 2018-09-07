New podcast with AK Writer Laureate Ernestine Hayes

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 10, 2018. Mudrooms will preview their new season and explore the art of storytelling. 49 Writers will play us highlights from a new podcast with Alaska’s Writer Laureate Ernestine Hayes. And we’ll meet a teacher who is a part of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council’s Artful Teaching Program.

