More than half of Alaska students fell short of standards

More than half of Alaska public school students failed to meet grade-level standards in English language arts, math and science this year — but the results improved slightly from the prior year, according to state standardized testing results.
Students in grades three through nine took the Performance Evaluation for Alaska’s Schools in math and English while students in grades four, eight and 10 took the Alaska Science Assessment, the Anchorage Daily News reported . It’s the second year for both standardized tests.
Meeting grade-level standards, 42.4 percent of students had proficient or higher scores in English language arts, according to the results released by the state Wednesday. Last year, 39 percent of students met the academic standards for the subject.
On the math test, 36.7 percent of students scored proficient or better, increasing from the 33.9 percent last year. On the science test, 47.1 percent met or exceeded the state standard, rising from the 46.5 percent in 2017.
This year’s results showed incremental growth compared to the previous year, Alaska Education Commissioner Michael Johnson said.
“Obviously we have a long way to go,” Johnson said. “We’re not spiking the football and claiming victory.”
The tests are not the only measure of how schools and districts are performing, said Deborah Riddle, deputy director for student learning at the state Department of Education and Early Development. The test scores do not affect students’ classwork grades or placement in school, and also do not affect teacher evaluations, she said.
“It’s a way to see how we’re doing and make adjustments,” Riddle said.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
Recent headlines
-
Fuel for North Slope oil production arrives by barge for the first timeBringing fuel up to the North Slope by barge is now possible due to declining sea ice.
-
Anchorage student arrested after threat posted on internetA high school student in Alaska's largest city was arrested after posting a photograph of guns on social media and warning others to stay away from school Thursday, authorities said.
-
Watch: public comment on Ballot Measure 1Lt. governor Byron Mallott leads public a comment session on Ballot Measure 1, "An Act providing for protection of wild salmon and fish and wildlife habitat." in Alaska’s Capital.
-
Western Alaska still has state’s highest rate of reported felony sex crimesMore than twice as many felony sex offenses are reported per capita in western Alaska than in the rest of the state, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.