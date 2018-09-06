Watch live: Alaska gubernatorial candidate forum

(Click in the lower right of the player to turn on the sound)
Gavel Alaska presents same-day coverage of a moderated forum featuring gubernatorial candidates Mark Begich, Mike Dunleavy and governor Bill Walker; hosted by the Juneau Chamber of Commerce in downtown Juneau’s Centennial Hall.
Recent headlines
-
New Trooper report shows Alaska drug problem worseningTroopers point to collaboration with partners as its principal means for combating a growing demand with diminished resources for policing.
-
Southeast sport fishing lodge owner appointed to halibut commissionRichard Yamada owns a lodge on Shelter Island. He’s been involved in the charter fishing industry for 37 years and currently serves on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Juneau-Douglas Advisory Committee.
-
Sockeye run winds down with strong summer numbersSockeye salmon returned to Haines’ Chilkoot River in strong numbers this summer. The run is winding down, but tracking near the upper end of the escapement goal set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
-
The company that runs the trans-Alaska pipeline is cutting its workforce by 10 percentThe company says it won't let budget cuts jeopardize the pipeline's safe operations, since there's no other way to move oil off the North Slope. Meanwhile, a citizens watchdog group in Valdez says it will seek more information about the company's reorganization.