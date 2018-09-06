Newscast – Thursday, September 6, 2018

Stories include the arrest of a hatchet-swinging shoplifter, a vehicle driven through the Eagles Cemetery in Douglas, and Richard Yamada appointed to IPHC.
Robbery suspect in custody after allegedly threatening store employee with axeWhen a Sportsman's Warehouse employee asked the suspect to return items he had not paid for, the suspect allegedly took a hatchet out of the basket and swung it at an employee before taking off on foot.
U.S. and Canadian negotiators reach tentative deal over Pacific salmonU.S. and Canadian delegations reached a tentative deal over Pacific salmon last month. But the treaty's 10-year annex still needs to be signed by both countries.
Watch live: Alaska gubernatorial candidate forumA moderated forum featuring gubernatorial candidates Mark Begich, Mike Dunleavy and governor Bill Walker
New Trooper report shows Alaska drug problem worseningTroopers point to collaboration with partners as its principal means for combating a growing demand with diminished resources for policing.