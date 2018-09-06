Dog helps police locate man suspected of pushing girlfriend out of moving car

A dog helped Juneau police locate a man suspected of shoving his girlfriend out of a moving vehicle Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Juneau Police Department, the female victim called 911 shortly after Giancarlo Gomez pushed her from a car going about 15 miles per hour near the McNugget intersection.

The woman was not seriously injured and was able to call police from the roadside along Egan Drive.

She told police she and Gomez had gotten into a fight while he gave her a ride home. She said he threatened to take her somewhere and kill her before shooting himself. She tried to call 911 from the car, leading to a struggle with Gomez for the phone. She told police Gomez hit her in the face.

Later, after she had been transported to the hospital, she told police Gomez had gone to her home looking for her.

He later called her threatening to shoot himself in front of her children.

Police went to the home to make sure everyone was safe. They found Gomez’s car nearby but could not find him.

While police searched, the children were transported to the police station for their safety.

Officer Steve Scherrer then noticed a dog waiting by the vehicle and watching a nearby meadow as if waiting for someone to come back.

Officers searched the meadow and found Gomez, who was hiding with a .40-caliber handgun.

They arrested him on multiple counts of assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.