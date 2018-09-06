A Juneau Afternoon, September 7

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday.
The Boy Scouts will highlight a new recruitment program called Scout Me In;
Master gardeners will preview a bonsai gardening class on Saturday;
And we’ll hear more about First Friday arts and entertainment opportunities.
Recent headlines
-
Walker administration looks for panelists to discuss controversial Roadless RuleThe governor’s office is requesting applications from Alaska Native regional corporations and tribes, local governments, environmental groups, and interests from tourism, mining, energy, timber and fishing.
-
Headstones, fences damaged at Douglas cemeteryA still-unidentified driver drove a silver Jeep through the Eagles Cemetery on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, damaging headstones and fences and uprooting a 50-year-old lilac bush.
-
Produce company celebrates 40 years of bringing produce to SoutheastFor the past forty years, Dave Kensinger and his wife Mona Christian have been running Chelan Produce Co., bringing fruits and vegetables to Petersburg and Sitka. It all began with an apple.
-
Robbery suspect in custody after allegedly threatening store employee with axeWhen a Sportsman's Warehouse employee asked the suspect to return items he had not paid for, the suspect allegedly took a hatchet out of the basket and swung it at an employee before taking off on foot.