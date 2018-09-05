Newscast – Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Survival of the funniest





Comedian, actor, and writer Tig Notaro digs through life’s most absurd and awkward, and transforms droll into dynamite. Rolling Stone named her one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. A favorite on late-night talk shows and “This American Life”, the creator and star of the Amazon series “One Mississippi” is on-point and observational, understated yet spontaneous, to the effect that “you end up laughing at your own tension” — Elle. The breast cancer survivor announced her diagnosis during a now-legendary set at Largo — “Hello. Good evening. Hello. I have cancer. How are you?” — and later performed her HBO special topless following her double mastectomy. If you’re a comedy nerd or someone who loves wry, dry humor, Tig will leave you in tears of laughter. No question.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018

7:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall

5:00 p.m. Box Office opens

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KTOO no-host happy hour sponsored in part by Alaskan Brewing Co.

Runs approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

MATURE CONTENT: Adult Language

BABIES — Discouraged. Ticket required for all ages.

CHILDREN — Recommended for ages 12 and older.

Disruptive patrons of any age will be expected to exit the show

This event sponsored by Xentropa Services.

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ktoo-presents-tig-notaro-tickets-49308779888