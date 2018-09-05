Newscast – Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Stories include proposed downsizing of TAPS workforce, former U.S. Senator Mark Begich staying in the governor’s race, and a possible record-setting catch of hatchery chums at Crawfish Inlet south of Sitka last week.
Alaska volcano restless againAlaska Volcano Observatory scientists increased the threat level of Mount Veniaminof from yellow to orange Tuesday.
Fairbanks police see high identification rate with FacebookThe police department maintains a photo album that has 210 pictures of people possibly involved in crimes taken from video surveillance systems or sent by residents
Rep. LeDoux, Alaska GOP try to fill in blanks in disputed state House raceWhat conclusions can we draw about absentee ballots requested in the names of dead people, and whether they connect to a candidate and a consultant she hired to help her with get-out-the-vote work?
Begich stays in governor’s race, says ‘get used to it’Both power brokers and conflicted voters have expressed concern that the Democratic Begich and independent Walker will compete for the same voters.