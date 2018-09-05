Alaska volcano restless again

Aerial view of the active cone of Veniaminof, April 2, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Dan Pepin, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

One of Alaska’s largest and most active volcanoes is restless again, prompting scientists to issue an aviation advisory.

Alaska Volcano Observatory scientists increased the threat level of Mount Veniaminof from yellow to orange Tuesday. That color designation indicates that sudden explosions could send ash above 20,000 feet and threaten international air planes.

The observatory’s coordinating scientist, David Fee, says the 8,225-foot volcano became active Saturday. Fee says small and sparse ash emissions seen rising to the 10,000-foot level prompted the threat level change.

The volcano erupted for several months in 2013. Other recent eruptions occurred in 2005 and between 1993 and 1995.

Aerial view of the eruption at Veniaminof's intracaldera cone, August 18, 2013. This cone rises about 1000 feet above the surrounding icefield. It has been intermittently erupting lava, ash and steam since June 13, 2013. This photo shows the incandescent, orange stream of molten lava emerging from the active cone. Steam billows from the pit at the base of the cone where the lava encounters and melts ice and snow. A small, ash-rich plume rises just above the vent producing a diffuse ash cloud that drifts downwind. In the foreground, round white patches probably represent ballistic impact craters. Photo taken by Game McGimsey, AVO/USGS. This overflight of Veniaminof was co-sponsored by the National Geographic Society.

Veniaminof is 480 miles (772 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage on the Alaska Peninsula.

Fee says Cleveland Volcano in the central Aleutian Islands is Alaska’s most active volcano, with the last explosion in May.

