A Juneau Afternoon, September 6

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday.
We’ll hear about Saturday’s Rise for Climate rally on the capitol steps;
The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will tell us all about this weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities;
The Juneau Police Department will give us an update;
And we’ll preview Friday’s Evening at Egan.
Recent headlines
Arboretum closed due to black bear activityThe Jensen-Olson Arboretum manager decided to close the site Wednesday in order to keep humans and bears safe. No visitor access will be granted for about two or three weeks.
Alaska volcano restless againAlaska Volcano Observatory scientists increased the threat level of Mount Veniaminof from yellow to orange Tuesday.
Fairbanks police see high identification rate with FacebookThe police department maintains a photo album that has 210 pictures of people possibly involved in crimes taken from video surveillance systems or sent by residents
Rep. LeDoux, Alaska GOP try to fill in blanks in disputed state House raceWhat conclusions can we draw about absentee ballots requested in the names of dead people, and whether they connect to a candidate and a consultant she hired to help her with get-out-the-vote work?