A Juneau Afternoon, September 5

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday.
We’ll meet Los Angeles-based artist and activist Lindsay Carron;
Artist Dora Lynn Alper will highlight her work;
Governor Sheffield will preview his new book;
And we’ll get the details about Juneau Recovery Fest;
Recent headlines
-
Pacific Northwest cities outsource policing of Airbnb-type rentalsCities in the Pacific Northwest are looking at several startups to help police the proliferation of vacation rentals in their communities. Two cities in Oregon recently checked online listings: about 80 percent of advertised rentals were unlicensed.
-
NOAA panel considers Alaska and Arctic mapping prioritiesNOAA's Hydrographic Services Review Panel heard from fishermen, barge operators, private mapping companies about Alaska's priorities.
-
After four day shore leave in Sitka, confused sea lion returned to seaBiologists successfully returned a Steller sea lion to Sitka’s waters on Monday, after it spent the weekend wandering down roads and into woods. Biologists with NOAA Fisheries Service believe the adult male lost the ocean. They encouraged the sea lion’s return with tranquilizer darts and some patience.
-
For Tlingit-Unangax artist Nicholas Galanin, first retrospective a lifetime in the makingNicholas Galanin strives to create fearlessly. The Tlingit-Unangax artist works in multiple mediums and from his home in Sitka, has made a name for himself in the indigenous art world. At 39, Galanin currently has a solo retrospective at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona