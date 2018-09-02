State sets public hearing schedule for Alaska ballot measure

JUNEAU — Public hearings have been scheduled on a ballot initiative that supporters say would protect Alaska salmon. Opponents of the measure, however, say it could hinder resource development.
According to a notice issued by the state, the first hearing will be Sept. 7 in Juneau.
Additional hearings will be held in Kotzebue, Nome, Anchorage, Sitka, Fairbanks, Bethel and Dillingham. A statewide, teleconference-only session also is planned.
The notice states that public testimony will be taken. People also can submit written comments.
State law calls for at least two public hearings in each Alaska judicial district on a scheduled ballot initiative. Each hearing is to include written or oral testimony of one supporter of the initiative and one opponent.
The so-called Stand for Salmon initiative will appear on November’s general election ballot.
Recent headlines
-
Hatchery chum catch sets new Southeast recordThe purse seine fleet at Crawfish Inlet south of Sitka caught 900,000 chum salmon on Thursday, a new record chum catch for a one-day opening in Southeast Alaska.
-
Alaska officials hope to certify primary results by TuesdayLast week, the Division of Elections said it would certify the election results on Saturday "as required by statute." But division Director Josie Bahnke said by email Friday that was a target date, not one set by law.
-
John McCain honored as a principled politician, beloved father at Washington funeralMeghan McCain and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were among the speakers at Saturday's service at the Washington National Cathedral, the culmination of a week of public mourning.
-
Invasive grass is taking over the Brotherhood Bridge meadow. This biologist is trying to save it.Biologist John Hudson says reed canarygrass conquers meadows and leaves them sterile. He said it’s like replacing a forest with a parking lot.