Newscast – Friday, August 31, 2018

Stories include updates on the Alkali Lake fire in B.C. and the summer chinook troll fishery.
Anchorage School District begins Yup’ik language immersion programThe idea is that these kids will spend their entire school careers in a program like this, ending high school as fluent Yup’ik speakers.
Walker, Begich supporters eye withdrawal deadlineIt’s nearly unprecedented for conservative and Republican candidates to share less of the vote than former Gov. Sean Parnell had four years ago.
Controversial Greens Creek Mine film now onlineThe 20-minute environmental documentary takes aim at Hecla Greens Creek Mine. After completing the festival circuit and surviving a legal challenge, it's streaming online.
It’s electric: Juneau looks to gradually replace bus fleet with electric vehiclesThe City and Borough of Juneau recently learned it will receive $1.5 million in federal grant money to help purchase a new electric bus and charging equipment.