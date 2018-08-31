A Juneau Afternoon, September 3, Labor Day

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. We’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive. A Juneau Afternoon will resume a Monday-through-Friday schedule on Monday, September 10.
Recent headlines
Mineral exploration company begins assessment of a possible mine site north of HainesThe assessment is the first of three studies, and assesses at the potential of the site, which is the subject of a lawsuit about future impacts of mine development.
Anchorage School District begins Yup’ik language immersion programThe idea is that these kids will spend their entire school careers in a program like this, ending high school as fluent Yup’ik speakers.
Walker, Begich supporters eye withdrawal deadlineIt’s nearly unprecedented for conservative and Republican candidates to share less of the vote than former Gov. Sean Parnell had four years ago.
Controversial Greens Creek Mine film now onlineThe 20-minute environmental documentary takes aim at Hecla Greens Creek Mine. After completing the festival circuit and surviving a legal challenge, it's streaming online.