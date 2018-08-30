A Juneau Afternoon, August 31

Andy Kline hosts on Friday.
We’ll get a preview of “Let There Be Light,” a variety show benefitting the McPhetres Hall performance space;
We’ll learn how to volunteer to help children and families experiencing homelessness;
Perseverance Theatre’s Young Company will preview their fall season;
And we’ll hear from the Alaska Youth Choir.
