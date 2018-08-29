Newscast – Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Stories include the Anchorage Assembly passing a plastic bag ban, an update of the vote count for the Republican primary between Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux and Aaron Weaver of Anchorage, and Northern Edge exercises in the Gulf of Alaska are set for middle of May 2019.
Recent headlines
Northern Edge military exercises in Alaska planned for MayThe U.S. military has scheduled its exercises in the Gulf of Alaska for the spring, despite calls for the trainings to be moved to the fall. The exercises that are held every other year are expected to involve more than 6,000 service members, 200 aircraft, and multiple Navy destroyers and Coast Guard cutters.
Anchorage attorney withdraws from federal judge nomination"There was uncertainty about whether or not I'd make it through, and so it was time to fish or cut bait," said Jonathan Katchen, the Anchorage attorney nominated by Trump to be a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for Alaska.
Officials discuss overcrowded housing in rural AlaskaState officials heard from residents and groups on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea in a first of its kind meeting to address housing overcrowding and affordability in rural Alaska.
Republican Governors Association buys ads in AlaskaThere’s been nearly $1.7 million in total this year in ad buys from the RGA and Families for Alaska’s Future with the Anchorage and Fairbanks network affiliates.