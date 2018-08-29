Assembly names Robert Palmer new city attorney

The Juneau Assembly unanimously approved Robert Palmer as the city and borough’s new municipal attorney Wednesday night.

Palmer has served as acting city attorney since Gov. Bill Walker appointed his predecessor, Amy Mead, to be a Juneau Superior Court judge in July.

He joined the city’s law department as an assistant municipal attorney in 2014. Originally from Washington state, Palmer previously worked at a private law firm on Bainbridge Island and as a law clerk for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Before that, he served as a National Park Service ranger for 14 years.

The Assembly’s Human Resources Committee interviewed candidates on Tuesday and later offered Palmer the position, which he accepted.

Palmer will receive an annual salary of $140,000 per year.