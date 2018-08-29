Anchorage attorney withdraws from federal judge nomination

The Anchorage attorney nominated by President Donald Trump to be a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for Alaska has withdrawn from his nomination.

Jonathan Katchen, one of five names submitted by Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, was nominated by Trump in April, the Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday.

Katchen, 43, said he notified the White House of his decision last month.

Members of the Alaska Bar Association had opposed the nomination, and a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was never scheduled. Katchen said he was unsure if he would make through the process.

“And there was uncertainty about whether or not I’d make it through, and so it was time to fish or cut bait,” Katchen said. “I was sitting in limbo for too long and didn’t like the uncertainty.”

Katchen’s experience is mostly in oil and gas law. He is currently an attorney in the Anchorage office of Holland & Hart. He previously worked for Sullivan at the state Department of Natural Resources, and he once clerked for Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, the president’s older sister.

Katchen’s age and lack of much trial or criminal law work prompted some opposition. He reportedly ranked low in an attorney poll produced by the Alaska Bar Association, though the results have been kept private.

The American Bar Association has not released a rating of Katchen’s qualification for a federal judgeship, which carries a lifetime term.

