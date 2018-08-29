A Juneau Afternoon, Thursday August 30

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday.
We’ll hear about an ice cream social;
About how to watch the movie “Irreparable Harm” on demand for free;
The UAS librarians will highlight new programs on campus;
And we’ll talk about Tai Chi for seniors.
Recent headlines
Kenai and Sitka newspapers misreported voter eligibility before primaryFewer than 100 votes could have made the difference in two races in the Kenai area.
Donlin Gold describes clean up plans for their proposed mineCleaning up a mine is an expensive and time-consuming endeavor.
Kodiak farm bears fruit, residents hope to keep it goingNuniaq Farm sells locally grown produce. The federal grant that has funded the project runs out soon but Old Harbor hopes to keep the farm going with volunteers.
Northern Edge military exercises in Alaska planned for MayThe U.S. military has scheduled its exercises in the Gulf of Alaska for the spring, despite calls for the trainings to be moved to the fall. The exercises that are held every other year are expected to involve more than 6,000 service members, 200 aircraft, and multiple Navy destroyers and Coast Guard cutters.