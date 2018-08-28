Newscast – Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Stories include the latest in the House District 15 absentee vote count and a truck overturns on the Dalton Highway, killing the driver and spilling some diesel fuel.
Recent headlines
Agencies map tectonic fault that touches southeast AlaskaFederal agencies have completed the first high-resolution mapping of a fast-moving underwater tectonic fault that extends from Vancouver Island, Canada, to southeast Alaska.
PenAir trustee promises no flight interruptions during sale of airlineA federal judge has ordered that one of Southwest Alaska’s largest airlines be auctioned off this October — more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
New Alaska College of Education prepares to step up teacher recruitment and retentionAmong the College of Education's new initiatives is hiring a full-time recruiter based in Juneau and expanding its role in a new teacher mentorship program.
State attorney says there’s evidence of voter fraud in hotly contested Alaska House districtAlaska elections officials said Monday that they’ve asked criminal investigators to examine “irregularities” with absentee ballots in a hotly contested Anchorage House district — including seven absentees requested in the names of dead people.