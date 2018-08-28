Listen to Monday’s Ballot Measure 1 forum

Voters will decide Nov. 6 on what some consider a controversial ballot measure that could change the permitting process for development near fish habitat. The organizations Stand For Salmon and Stand for Alaska Vote No on 1 are on opposing sides of the hot-button issue.

KTOO Public Media and the Juneau Economic Development Council, in collaboration with the Juneau Empire, put together a moderated forum on the ballot measure on Monday @360 in Juneau. Emily Anderson, Alaska program director for Wild Salmon Center, spoke in support of the initiative and Mike Satre, manager of government and community relations for Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co., represented opponents.

CoastAlaska’s Jacob Resneck and Juneau Empire’s Kevin Gullufsen moderated the discussion.

You can listen to the forum here.

You can check back on this post later for a shareable video version, or tune into 360 North television at 8 p.m. Friday and KTOO radio at 7 p.m. Monday.