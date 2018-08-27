A Juneau Afternoon, August 28

Voters will decide Nov. 6 on what some consider a controversial ballot measure — one that changes the permitting process for development near fish habitat.

Two organizations — Stand for Salmon and Stand for Alaska Vote No on 1 — stand on opposing sides of the hot-button issue.

KTOO Public Media and the Juneau Economic Development Council will host a moderated forum 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at @360 studio, in the KTOO building, in collaboration with the Juneau Empire.

The event will include a short summary of Measure One followed by guest statements, rebuttals and questions.

The moderated forum discussion will include representatives from each side:

, Alaska program director for Wild Salmon Center; and Mike Satre, manager of government and community relations for Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co.

The forum discussing Alaska Ballot Measure 1 will be moderated by Coast Alaska News Director Jacob Resneck and Juneau Empire natural resources Reporter Kevin Gullufsen.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be recorded for later broadcast statewide on 360 North TV.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first serve.