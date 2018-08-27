A Juneau Afternoon, August 28

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you’d like to be on A Juneau Afternoon, visit ktoo.org and click “Contact Us.”
Recent headlines
Alaska State Troopers stepping up recruitment efforts with new logo and sloganAlaska State Troopers are rebranding their department in an attempt to draw in more prospective troopers.
After 8 months of silence, family of Juneau man killed by police in Fairbanks demands answersThe family of Cody Eyre said it’s preparing to file a federal civil rights lawsuit for access to information and monetary damages.