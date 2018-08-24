A Juneau Afternoon, Monday August 27

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive. A Juneau Afternoon will resume a Monday through Friday schedule on Monday, September 10.

This week for Focus On Community, we’ll hear a Mudrooms Compilation (or sampler) from Seasons 1-5, 7-8pm on KTOO.

