A Juneau Afternoon, Monday August 27

We are on our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon with live shows Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Now through the month of August, we’ll be airing episodes of Hidden Brain on Mondays from 3-4pm on KTOO. On KRNN, from 4-5pm, we’ll hear Classical Guitar Alive. A Juneau Afternoon will resume a Monday through Friday schedule on Monday, September 10.
This week for Focus On Community, we’ll hear a Mudrooms Compilation (or sampler) from Seasons 1-5, 7-8pm on KTOO.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – How to collect your own flower and vegetable seedsMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski describes how to create your own seed bank or collecting seeds for your own use.
-
Fred Meyer parent company will phase out plastic bagsThe Kroger Co., parent company to Fred Meyer, will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags in all its stores by 2025, the company announced Thursday.
-
Some of the oldest ice in the Arctic is now breaking apartA massive ice pack that normally clings to northern Greenland's coastline is splitting apart and floating out to sea. Climate change is to blame, scientists say.
-
Voters may have ousted two of Alaska’s top legislators, as House remains up for grabsThe results of Tuesday’s primary election included three stunning upsets that could send two of the state’s most powerful legislators packing. The state still must tally hundreds of absentee and other uncounted ballots, and aren’t expected to finish doing so until the end of the month.