Whale gets personal with whale watchers in Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE — Whale watchers in Southeast Alaska recently got the surprise of a lifetime.
In a video provided to KTUU, the whale watchers waited patiently to catch a glimpse of humpback whales off the coast of Pleasant Island.
Out of the blue, a large humpback whale breaches the water right in front of the tour boat.
Despite getting soaked, the whale watchers were all happy to have survived.
