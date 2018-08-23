A Juneau Afternoon, Friday August 24

Scott Burton hosts on Friday.
On Friday’ show we’ll meet members of the Juneau band Jizzle Fizzle;
Get details on special UAS classes on WWII and Europe;
We’ll get invited to a food festival at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center;
Learn how to participate in Parks and Rec’s Day of Play on Saturday;
And we’ll preview a free Monday forum on Ballot Measure 1 dealing with fish habitat permitting and development.
Recent headlines
This Juneau man built the fully electric boat of his dreamsThe Tongass Mist can fit up to six passengers. Next summer, it could give tourists a new way to experience an excursion on the water.
Shipping titan Maersk sends company’s first container ship to test trans-Arctic trade routeThe world’s largest container shipping company is about to send its first cargo vessel across the Arctic. It’s a small step, but a significant one in the expansion of trade in Arctic waters as ice recedes due to climate change.
Regardless of who’s governor, state gasline corporation says China LNG deal can still continueThe state’s liquefied natural gas pipeline export project with China can continue regardless of whether Gov. Bill Walker is elected to a second term in November. Alaska Gasline Development Corporation senior vice president Frank Richards said the corporation was set up by the Legislature to transcend election cycles.
Master carver to share his craft with students at University of Alaska SoutheastHaines resident and master carver Wayne Price will teach his craft this fall to University of Alaska Southeast students. Classes start Aug 27. Alaska Native languages associate professor Lance Twitchell first approached Price, who will be working with the university as a professor for the first time.