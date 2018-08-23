A Juneau Afternoon, Friday August 24

Scott Burton hosts on Friday.

On Friday’ show we’ll meet members of the Juneau band Jizzle Fizzle;

Get details on special UAS classes on WWII and Europe;

We’ll get invited to a food festival at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center;

Learn how to participate in Parks and Rec’s Day of Play on Saturday;

And we’ll preview a free Monday forum on Ballot Measure 1 dealing with fish habitat permitting and development.

