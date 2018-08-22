Turnout is third-lowest in Alaska state primary history

Turnout for Tuesday’s state primary was the third-lowest in Alaska’s history.
Of registered voters, 18.2 percent cast ballots, with five precincts and some absentee ballots left to count.
Republican pollster and strategist Marc Hellenthal said that wasn’t surprising.
“The motivator to get people to vote was really on the Republican side, with the Republican gubernatorial primary,” he said. “Neither Mead Treadwell, or Mike Dunleavy spent a lot on mass media.”
That means that many voters weren’t aware there even was a primary.
And Hellenthal pointed out a second reason for low turnout: Anchorage’s recent municipal election where voters sent their ballots by mail. He said some voters expected every election to be like that from now on.
“People were wondering why they hadn’t got their ballots yet,” he said. “They didn’t make the distinction between municipal and state.”
Hellenthal has worked with Republican nominee Mike Dunleavy.
The second-lowest turnout was two years ago, when 17.22 percent of those registered voted. And the all-time low was in 2000, when 17.18 percent voted.
Recent headlines
-
Police apprehend inmate who briefly escaped prison transport vanAn escaped inmate led to a brief manhunt in Lemon Creek Wednesday afternoon before being re-captured. The 25-year-old male inmate reportedly kicked out a security window in a troopers prisoner transport van on its way to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
-
Arctic explorer harasses eagle during stop in UnalaskaNico Edwards joked it would be good publicity if one of his crewmembers was attacked by an eagle in Unalaska. Then he posted an Instagram video or himself trying to touch a raptor perched on a dumpster. That type of interaction with an eagle is illegal.
-
Gardentalk – Great Alaska Slug Hunt: Fight back against invading mollusksA clean yard and garden can stem a slug onslaught. If that doesn't work, then effective extermination methods include slug bait, salt, an ammonia solution, beer traps, or simply a pair of bricks.
-
Symposium brings military’s attention to ArcticA three-day Arctic Maritime Symposium in Anchorage brought together senior military officials, academics and civilian leaders to discuss what shifting geopolitics and a changing environment could mean for the nation’s military presence in Alaska.