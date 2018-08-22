Police apprehend inmate who briefly escaped prison transport van

An escaped inmate led to a brief manhunt in Lemon Creek on Wednesday afternoon before being recaptured.

According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch, a 25-year-old male inmate kicked out a security window in a troopers prisoner transport van on its way to Lemon Creek Correctional Center. The inmate escaped through the window around 2:30 p.m.

The inmate was reportedly wearing a Lemon Creek prison uniform and belly chains when he took off on foot near Anka Street.

State and local law enforcement officers responded, set up a perimeter and searched. The inmate was located in an abandoned car nearby on Jenkins Drive about 20 minutes after the initial escape.

Troopers say he was taken back into custody without further incident and will be charged with escape and criminal mischief. His previous charges include theft, burglary, resisting arrest and trespass.

Damage to the van he escaped from is estimated at $3,000.

The dispatch did not name the inmate, and the troopers could not immediately be reached for comment.