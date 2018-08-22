Newscast – Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Voters will decide Nov. 6 on what some consider a controversial ballot measure — one that changes the permitting process for development near fish habitat.

Two organizations — Stand for Salmon and Stand for Alaska Vote No on 1 — stand on opposing sides of the hot-button issue.

KTOO Public Media and the Juneau Economic Development Council will host a moderated forum 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at @360 studio, in the KTOO building, in collaboration with the Juneau Empire.

The event will include a short summary of Measure One followed by guest statements, rebuttals and questions.

The moderated forum discussion will include representatives from each side:

Emily Anderson , Alaska program director for Wild Salmon Center; and

Mike Satre, manager of government and community relations for Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co.

The forum discussing Alaska Ballot Measure One will be moderated by Coast Alaska News Director Jacob Resneck and Juneau Empire natural resources Reporter Kevin Gullufsen.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be recorded for later broadcast statewide on 360 North TV.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first serve.