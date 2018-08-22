A Juneau Afternoon 8-23-2018

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday.

The library will highlight the CBJ Day of Play, service animal training, and a Harry Potter Party!;

We’ll learn how to fly fish with Southeast Alaska Land Trust;

ROCK, or Raising Our Kids with Kindness, will outline programs for high school students;

We’ll get the details on Cancer Connection’s Beat the Odds running races on Saturday;

And KTOO volunteer Ben Brown will report live from the Alaska State Fair!

