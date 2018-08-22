A Juneau Afternoon 8-23-2018

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday.
The library will highlight the CBJ Day of Play, service animal training, and a Harry Potter Party!;
We’ll learn how to fly fish with Southeast Alaska Land Trust;
ROCK, or Raising Our Kids with Kindness, will outline programs for high school students;
We’ll get the details on Cancer Connection’s Beat the Odds running races on Saturday;
And KTOO volunteer Ben Brown will report live from the Alaska State Fair!
Recent headlines
Gardentalk – Great Alaska Slug Hunt: Fight back against invading mollusksA clean yard and garden can stem a slug onslaught. If that doesn't work, then effective extermination methods include slug bait, salt, an ammonia solution, beer traps, or simply a pair of bricks.
Symposium brings military’s attention to ArcticA three-day Arctic Maritime Symposium in Anchorage brought together senior military officials, academics and civilian leaders to discuss what shifting geopolitics and a changing environment could mean for the nation’s military presence in Alaska.
Southeast Alaska’s forests yellow from insect outbreakSome parts of the forests in Southeast Alaska are a little off color. Hemlock trees are turning yellow and brown from a sawfly outbreak. But scientists say there’s not much to worry about.
State GOP primary holds some surprises for Alaska legislative racesThe current House majority mostly is made up of Democrats, with three moderate Republicans and two independents. Tuesday night's state legislative races yielded several surprises.