Newscast – Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Stories include a body that was recently found off Chichagof Island, a boating accident claims the lives of three Tuntutuliak residents, and a recap of the major candidates on today’s primary election ballot.
Recent headlines
-
Non-profit brings veterans with disabilities to Skagway for weekend of excursionsA Skagway non-profit will host a group of wounded veterans from Fairbanks for a weekend of nature excursions this September. Mission Objective Outdoors was created earlier this year to provide support for veterans with disabilities and challenge them to be active in the great outdoors.
-
Body of man found floating off Southeast Alaska islandAn Alaska fisherman found the body of a man floating off Yakobi Island. Alaska State Troopers say the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and attempt to identify the remains.
-
Assembly rejects proposed ballot measures for October ballotJuneau won’t get to vote in October on public spending for a new arts and culture center, Centennial Hall upgrades or raising the hotel bed tax. The Juneau Assembly voted down three separate ballot measures Monday night.
-
Gov hopefuls who support full PFD aren’t clear how they’d pay for itIt would cost a lot more to pay the full amount under the formula – $840 million.