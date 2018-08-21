Body of man found floating off Southeast Alaska island

JUNEAU — An Alaska fisherman found the body of a man floating off Yakobi Island.
Alaska State Troopers say the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and attempt to identify the remains.
The Coast Guard on Saturday night took a call from a fishing vessel saying the body was floating about 1 mile offshore near Cape Cross on the west side of Yakobi Island.
Yakobi Island is off the northwest corner of Chichagof Island.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers on fisheries patrol recovered the body.
Troopers say the victim was an older white man. They could not make an initial identification.
Recent headlines
-
Assembly rejects proposed ballot measures for October ballotJuneau won’t get to vote in October on public spending for a new arts and culture center, Centennial Hall upgrades or raising the hotel bed tax. The Juneau Assembly voted down three separate ballot measures Monday night.
-
Gov hopefuls who support full PFD aren’t clear how they’d pay for itIt would cost a lot more to pay the full amount under the formula – $840 million.
-
Lower-priority contaminated sites remain near Ketchikanthe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said about 22 contaminated sites still need to be cleaned up in the Ketchikan-Gateway Borough.
-
Kunniak’s Spices brings new flavors to Native dishesThe company’s owner, Kunniak Hopson, moved to Chugiak 11 years ago from Utqiaġvik, which she calls Barrow. When she was growing up, her family always put McCormick’s Salt ‘n Spice on maktak, which is frozen whale blubber and skin. But McCormick’s stopped making it and she had to find an alternative.