Body of man found floating off Southeast Alaska island

JUNEAU — An Alaska fisherman found the body of a man floating off Yakobi Island.

Alaska State Troopers say the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and attempt to identify the remains.

The Coast Guard on Saturday night took a call from a fishing vessel saying the body was floating about 1 mile offshore near Cape Cross on the west side of Yakobi Island.

Yakobi Island is off the northwest corner of Chichagof Island.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers on fisheries patrol recovered the body.

Troopers say the victim was an older white man. They could not make an initial identification.