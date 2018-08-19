Plans to overhaul Mendenhall Glacier nearly complete

JUNEAU — Plans for an overhaul of a popular Juneau destination are nearly complete.
The Juneau Empire reports U.S. Forest Service Juneau District Ranger Brad Orr said Thursday during a presentation to the Juneau Chamber of Commerce that the agency is putting the “finishing touches” on plans to build new facilities and trails at Mendenhall Glacier.
Orr says plans include a new welcoming center at the end of Glacier Spur Road, a smaller, mobile interpretive center next to the glacier itself and docks for a commercial boat service to ferry visitors next to Mendenhall’s shining blue front.
The U.S. Forest Service plans to submit its designs to National Environmental Policy Act review sometime in the next couple of months.
Design firm Corvus Design is polishing the final product.
Recent headlines
-
Sealaska Heritage reveals hidden details on century-old Tlingit box drum with infrared scansA Southeast Alaska cultural center will study a Tlingit bentwood drum that’s more than a hundred years old. By scanning the box drum in infrared, century-old details are returning to the surface.
-
Officials OK license for Fairbanks marijuana testing siteThe new Fairbanks lab is fully operational, but it will need to get a final inspection in the coming weeks before the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office issues the license.
-
Vigor Alaska announces potential Ketchikan layoffsVigor Alaska’s shipyard in Ketchikan is potentially laying off up to 80 local employees this winter, as the company wraps up construction of two Alaska Marine Highway System ferries.
-
Alaska elections director says state is ready for primaryAfter some Alaskans had their voter registration addresses changed before Tuesday's primary, state officials say affected voters can vote a questioned ballot at the polling place based on where they live.