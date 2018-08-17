Newscast – Friday, August 17, 2018

Stories include a potential cyberattack against Alaska by Chinese hackers and an Anchorage man is sentenced for killing five people and wounding six people at a Florida airport.
Recent headlines
Fort Lauderdale airport shooter sentenced to life in prisonEsteban Santiago killed five people and injured six when he opened fire in the baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale's airport on Jan. 6. A federal judge called the attack "85 seconds of evil."
Kodiak biologists track climate variation’s impact on berries, bearsKodiak National Wildlife Refuge biologists just wrapped up this season’s the monitoring berry supply in relation to the health of bear populations. They’ve been assessing berry patches and doing aerial surveys for bears.
NTSB releases initial report on deadly Alaska Range crashThe National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the flightseeing crash that killed five people earlier this month.